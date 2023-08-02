A Gardening Club is being run in Kingsbridge with activities for adults with a learning disability and their supporters,
If you know of anyone with a learning disability that would benefit from time outdoors growing things,learning about wildlife and enjoying social time in a quiet and relaxed environment they can come along on Thursdays 12.30pm to 1.30pm at Kingsbridge Community Garden.
Being outdoors boosts wellbeing and other advantages include learning about the plants and wildlife in the garden, watching flowers and vegetables grow in 115 planters, harvesting crops, runner beans, lettuces and sweet peas so far,seeing the garden change with the seasons, spending time catching up with friends.
If you or a person you support would like to join the club, come along.