Game, set and match for local tennis courts

£14,938 to Blackawton Playing Fields Committee for court resurfacing in 2021, with painting work on the courts completed this year, £19,968 to Modbury Association of Recreation and Sport = for court resurfacing (completed in 2020), £8,855 to Salcombe Tennis Club to carry out access path improvements in 2022, £36,000 to Totnes Community Tennis Club for resurfacing and upgraded floodlighting in 2019, The Council also provided funding for court resurfacing at South Devon Tennis Centre in Ivybridge in 2019, which was paid for through the Council’s lease arrangement with the centre. Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, South Hams Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “It’s wonderful to see how Wimbledon and our impressive roster of British tennis stars capture the imagination each year and encourage people to pick up their racquets and get playing. “The use of Section 106 money in recent years has helped ensure that our sporting facilities here in the South Hams are in top condition. Who knows, we might even discover the next Emma Raducanu or Andy Murray right here in the District!”