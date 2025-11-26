The weekend, however, carried a profound emotional weight. Just a month earlier, team member Jo Paton passed away suddenly, leaving the club devastated. At first, they weren’t sure they would compete at all. In the end, Lenni said, they knew what Jo would have wanted. The entire squad raced in tutus — with her family’s blessing — a testimony to the joy Jo brought people. “Racing in her memory brought us even closer together,” Lenni said. “We know Jo was cheering us on.”