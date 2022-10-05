Fundraiser support from Radio 4 poet
Subscribe newsletter
FAMED local poet, Matt Harvey, is headlining a special evening of poetry, music and storytelling on Saturday October 8 to help raise legal costs for a failed judicial review against housing development plans.
Earlier this year, the Heart of Dartington campaign group backed a legal challenge against recent planning permission granted to developer, Baker Estates, to build 120 new homes in the village.
The review was denied and now Totnes-based Matt, Wimbledon’s poet-in-residence and host of Radio 4’s Wondermentalist, is helping to raise funds for what he has dubbed SWIMBY – Something Wonderful In My Backyard.
Heart of Dartington was formed by local residents who are “appalled by the urbanisation of Dartington” following two recent Baker Estates housing developments at Broom Park and Sawmills, approved by South Hams Council on land sold by Dartington Hall Trust.
A resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, initiated the legal action against the district council planning authority after raising concerns about the lawfulness of the consultation process, in terms of the environment.
Calls for the review were denied by the judge, leaving the group facing a £13,000 legal bill, of which some £5,000 remains outstanding.
Spokesman Mark O’Connell said: “The sale of acres of land by Dartington Trust to the highest bidder, and the roll out of 120 bland suburban houses will not address the real needs of local people for low cost housing and pays little respect to local heritage and wildlife.
“The lack of real responsibility to the community and environment from South Hams Council’s planning process called us to respond.
“Sadly our call for a judicial review was denied by a judge, leaving legal bills to pay.
“Our campaign has however brought this community together to celebrate our wildlife and heritage and through events such as this we’re taking a heartfelt, positive approach to standing up for and conserving our heritage and wildlife, and facing a future with climate change.”
Matt is starring in an evening of poetry, music and storytelling at Dartington Village Hall on Saturday October 8 at 7pm.
From gangster vegetable growing to holistic hooliganism and the thrills of centre court tennis to ambassadorial pandas, Matt’s subject matter is diverse and funny.
He will be joined by local poet and storyteller Tom Hirons, and singer songwriter Mark Jeffreys.
The evening will also feature an auction of promises with original paintings, John Lennon memorabilia, The Cott Inn meal voucher, watercolour classes, and a wild food forage and all up for grabs.
Refreshments will be available and £10 tickets can be bought on the door or reserved by emailing [email protected]
The group is also planning a children’s planning and design day, bioblitz, agroforestry tours and a spring open gardens event, with plenty of opportunities for local people to learn, enjoy and be inspired to work towards Something Wonderful in all our Back Yards, said Mark.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |