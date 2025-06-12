A range of Jolly Rancher sweets has been pulled from sale in the UK after being found to contain potentially harmful mineral oils not permitted under British food safety laws.
The products which include Jolly Rancher Hard Candy and Gummies contain Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH) and Mineral Oil Saturated Hydrocarbons (MOSH), both of which are considered unsafe for human consumption if eaten regularly over time.
MOAH compounds are of particular concern, as they can damage DNA and have been linked to an increased risk of cancer. MOAH is classified as a genotoxic carcinogen, meaning that even small levels of exposure may pose a risk to human health. MOSH, though less acutely harmful, can accumulate in the body and has been shown to cause adverse effects in animal studies.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a Food Alert for Action, urging food businesses to immediately halt sales and begin withdrawing the products from shelves. Where items have already been sold, companies are expected to initiate a recall.
The Hershey Company, owner of the Jolly Rancher brand, had previously withdrawn its products from the UK market following enforcement concerns earlier in 2024. However, other businesses have continued importing them despite the ban, prompting the FSA to instruct local authorities to remove the affected items from the market.
Consumers are advised not to eat the sweets. Although the risk from eating a small amount is considered low, the FSA warns that longer-term consumption could pose a health risk.
The products affected include all sizes, batch codes and best-before dates of:
- Jolly Rancher Hard Candy
- Jolly Rancher ‘Misfits’ Gummies
- Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1
- Jolly Ranchers Berry Gummies
Customers should dispose of any Jolly Rancher products at home. Those with concerns are encouraged to contact their local trading standards or environmental health department.
