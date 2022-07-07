Frogmore plans move forward

Plans for a small development of eight homes in Frogmore have moved a step forward.

Councillors on South Hams development management committee on Wednesday July 6 gave the go ahead for the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the houses, designed to be built on the southern edge of the village of Frogmore.

The plans are for four two-bedroom homes and four three-bedroom homes. Two of the properties are considered ‘affordable.’

The homes would be accessed from Creek Close, a recently developed housing site and the northern boundary of the site adjoins residential properties in Winslade Close.

In addition to new houses, a play area and communal green space will be provided.

To the east and south there are agricultural fields.

During the meeting, the applicant, Mr Alex Perraton, explained the development would be environmentally friendly.

“Much new planting is proposed, including native species, such as traditional Devon orchard trees, new Devon hedge banks and wildflower grasses,” said Mr Perraton.

“The proposed landscaping brings forward considerable enhancement and net gains to biodiversity on site and to the surrounding area.

“Each house has been designed to include an air-source heat pump, electric vehicle charging points and solar panels.

“These dwellings will be highly efficient, highly airtight, sustainable homes meeting local needs.”

There were no speakers against the development but formal submissions during the planning process revealed some concerns by local people.

The main objections include; it should never be allowed to contain houses, let alone bungalows, impair and impact on the environment, impact on the view of other residents

concerns over the possible increased in water egression around boundaries, the houses planned shall have a greater impact on views to all residents living in Winslade Close and

an increased likelihood of light pollution.