Conversationalist Michael ‘Friar’ T West, 76, from Totnes has earned something of a reputation for his daring canoeing exploits which have often been unsuccessful.
His numerous trips over the years have garnered press coverage including the Sun, the Mirror and even publications overseas.
Friar is a graduate of Environmental Technology from Middlesex University and lectured at Bristol College.
He went to the Greek Peloponnese in 1986 where he found rare Mediterranean monk seals but in 2017 he undertook another trip there but had had no luck.
The trip was beset by problems including high winds a pack of fierce wild dogs and marauding thieves.
Fast forward to now and he wants to return and try again.
Friar said: “I wanted to go back earlier but there was Brexit, then Covid then I had a cancer operation.
“I then decided to cut the canoe in half so it would be easier to take to Greece by car.”
Friar is claiming a world record for the longest time spent a sea in this kind of canoe.
He remarked: “They are not made for the sea.
“Fall out and you can’t get back in.
“One wave inside and you are sunk.”
Friar added: “I’m getting old now and everyone said I would die in this canoe.
“If I do I have nothing to worry about.
“The canoe is wood and coffin-shaped so it would save on funeral costs but I hope I’ll return.”
He is now looking for someone who would be able to take him and the canoe to Greece early spring next year for what would be his approximately 25th trip to the country in total.
He would be prepared to pay the costs.
You can contact him on 01803 864589
To find out more about Friar and his exploits visit: www.friar.ch