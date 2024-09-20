Organiser Colin Billington, who lives near Loddiswell, commented: “We are really pleased to put on our Running Day again this year. We have a record entry of 43 vehicles for riders to choose from, several attending for the first time. We are very grateful to our principal sponsor, Tally Ho Coaches of Kingsbridge, and to the other bus companies and local businesses that have supported the event through advertising in our programme. All the roads we are using are former or current bus routes, and we appreciate other road users respecting the age and speed of our vehicles. The event is for one day only and brings enormous pleasure to many people while benefiting local businesses. It also highlights the environmental benefits of bus travel to those who may not have used buses before, encouraging them to use public transport more frequently after their Running Day experience.”