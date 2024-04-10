Harbour House Launch Event, is an opportunity to hear from their Director, Amy Dickson and Chair of Trustees, Nigel Llewellyn about the new vision to enrich the lives of the people of Kingsbridge and surrounding communities through art, creativity, and wellbeing practices. It’s also an opportunity to see the new exhibition, The Days of the Future Stand Before Us by celebrated Cornwall-based artist Naomi Frears . The Days of the Future Stand Before Us, brings together two of Frears’ film works, Men Falling (2020) and Ten (2016/24) for the first time.