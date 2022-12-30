Drum Devon, the popular drumming enterprise run by James Carr, are offering more free Rhythms of Recovery sessions in the new year.
The courses are funded by the Devon Partnership NHS Trust and provided by James on behalf of the Devon Recovery Learning Community. The sessions hope to help improve mental health through the therapeutic exercise of drumming. They are completely free to attend and all are welcome.
Drum Devon, which is run by James, aims to provide high quality and accessible drum and percussion workshops to benefit physical and mental wellbeing.
James said of his courses: “Judging by the feedback that I get from participants, I can confidently say that these courses have a hugely positive impact particularly in terms of improving personal and social well-being. Participants come from a diverse range of backgrounds, but promoting positive mental health is key to the recovery of everyone involved.”
This has been a diffcult time for many, as lots of households have struggled with the rising cost of living. James added that this was something he has seen firsthand during his sessions: “Many participants have suffered with isolation and loneliness which in turn have created social anxiety and a depletion in self-worth. The cost of living crisis has only exacerbated this problem. The workshops have provided an important lifeline for people to become part of a caring and supportive community of people with a common focus. Drumming as part of a group enables people to connect and communicate nonverbally through the music. It acts as a form of meditation, taking the player out of their mind and into a focused and relaxed state of flow. It can also help develop confidence as well as provide an emotional outlet. It is also extremely accessible allowing anyone to be involved. “
These classes are put on in community groups, schools and events and parties and each course spans five or six weeks.
James discussed the impact of being able to deliver these courses for free: “Being funded by the Devon Partnership NHS Trust via the Devon Recovery Learning Community has allowed people to attend some of these workshops for free, which in the current climate is absolutely crucial in promoting positive mental health. We are expanding our work with new workshops in Paignton, Totnes, Marldon, Teignmouth and University Centre South Devon.”
To find out more about the sessions you can visit www.drumdevon.co.uk, or contact James at [email protected]