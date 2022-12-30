This has been a diffcult time for many, as lots of households have struggled with the rising cost of living. James added that this was something he has seen firsthand during his sessions: “Many participants have suffered with isolation and loneliness which in turn have created social anxiety and a depletion in self-worth. The cost of living crisis has only exacerbated this problem. The workshops have provided an important lifeline for people to become part of a caring and supportive community of people with a common focus. Drumming as part of a group enables people to connect and communicate nonverbally through the music. It acts as a form of meditation, taking the player out of their mind and into a focused and relaxed state of flow. It can also help develop confidence as well as provide an emotional outlet. It is also extremely accessible allowing anyone to be involved. “