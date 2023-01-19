FOLLOWING the successful launch of the Devon Business Club in 2022, Tindle Newspapers are once again hosting a Free Business Growth Event for Devon entrepreneurs and business owners this coming March at various locations across Devon.
This exclusive Business Growth Event has been specifically designed to provide local businesses with new and innovative marketing ideas on how to engage and connect with more customers in 2023.
At this event, there will be a presentation from an international marketing consultant explaining how you can unlock your business potential and win more new customers over the year ahead.
Lianne Carr, General Manager for the Tavistock & Okehampton Times, and the Mid-Devon Advertiser, Dawlish Gazette and Teignmouth Post, said: 'After what has been an unpredictable period of trading for many local businesses, we are excited to be able to host our Business Growth Event again this coming March and provide free marketing advice to support the local business community over the year ahead.
'We were overwhelmed with the positive reaction that we received from this event in 2022, so we are really looking forward to bringing the Devon business community together again.'
In addition to this, every business that attends this event will be given the opportunity to save up to 80% on their future marketing campaigns with Tindle Newspapers and reach more than 150,000 local customers every month.
To find out more about this exciting business growth opportunity, please visit www.devonbusinessclub.com and register your business today.