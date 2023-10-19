This winter, Velarde Gallery presents a solo exhibition by Devon based artist Frances Gynn RWA. Frances’ work is informed by environmental issues and humanity’s engagement with nature.
Through drawings and paintings her practice reflects growing concerns over the effects of plastics in the ecosystem, and in particular deforestation and its influence on habitat loss and the decline of many precious species. Her recent Public Erasure projects have focused on drawing and performing an interactive body of work on endangered species, where visitors are invited to erase parts of Frances’ work. For this exhibition, Frances will be holding a Public Erasure event at Velarde, around her artwork ‘Hare’ on Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 12pm, and again from, 2pm to 3pm.
Journalist and presenter Jonathan Dimbleby will be opening the erasure event. All are welcome. Jonathan says: ‘Frances Gynn is a wonderful artist and Public Erasure is a brilliantly imaginative way of making an important environmental statement that I hope will resonate widely.’
Frances graduated with a BA (Hons) in fine art from the University of Exeter in 2000.
She has collaborated in numerous exhibitions and site-specific events and has been shortlisted for the Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize. She a member of the Royal West of England Academy. Accompanying this solo show is the group exhibition Into the Light of Things, comprised of works that explore themes of human interaction with nature.
Works include ceramics by Paul Wearing, found leaf and crochet sculpture by Susanna Bauer, handmade print and painting by Fi Wallace Velarde, functional wood by makers Takahashi McGil, pressed flower forms by Shannon Clegg, sculptural willow by Sue Kirk, paintings by Sonia Barton and handcrafted furniture by Andrew Dominic.
See Frances Gynn RWA | Disappearing Marks and ‘Into the Light of Things’ from November 10 to January 6 at Velarde, 86 Fore St, Kingsbridge, Devon TQ7 1PP. velarde.co.uk