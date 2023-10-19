Through drawings and paintings her practice reflects growing concerns over the effects of plastics in the ecosystem, and in particular deforestation and its influence on habitat loss and the decline of many precious species. Her recent Public Erasure projects have focused on drawing and performing an interactive body of work on endangered species, where visitors are invited to erase parts of Frances’ work. For this exhibition, Frances will be holding a Public Erasure event at Velarde, around her artwork ‘Hare’ on Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 12pm, and again from, 2pm to 3pm.