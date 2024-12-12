A former police officer who confronted the gunman during the shootings in Keyham, Plymouth, more than three years ago has received a bravery award from King Charles III.
Zach Printer, 64, was named on the monarch’s first Civilian Gallantry List, which is awarded to civilians for acts of exemplary bravery, and decorated with the honour at Buckingham Palace on December 11.
Mr Printer, who lives in Plymouth, was on-duty unarmed with the force’s roads policing team when he self-deployed to the mass shooting incident on August 12, 2021.
Five people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed by the assailant, 22-year-old Jake Davidson, before he fatally shot himself.
Mr Printer, who is also a former Royal Marine, described receiving the award as an “awesome” experience at the investiture ceremony, where he was joined by his proud family.
He said: “It went very well. It was very humbling and a memorable day for my family. I’m immensely proud to have been part of it. I felt extremely honoured to have been presented the KGM by the King.
“The interest the King took in you as a person and in your family was really impressive.
“I explained to the King the role that colleagues and other first-responders played on that day and I was thinking of them.”
Mr Printer served as a police constable in Devon and Cornwall for 17-and-a-half years, during which he worked as a response, firearms and roads policing officer.
He retired from frontline duties in February 2022 and now works as a police enquiry officer at Crownhill police station.
Mr Printer first learned in March this year that a recommendation had been put forward by the George Cross Committee.
The Cabinet Office’s commendation stated: “PC Printer’s selfless and brave actions confronting the assailant prevented further harm to members of the public.”