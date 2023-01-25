DEVELOPMENT plans for a prime Totnes site which has lain derelict for 15 years have been thrown out after being hailed “deficient in a number of ways.”
Fastglobe’s outline planning proposal to turn the former Dairy Crest site into a mixed-use venue consisting of some 25 homes, 20 holiday lodges and a spa/concierge centre has been refused by South Hams Council.
Now, Totnes Community Development Society (TCDS), the organisation behind the trailblazing Atmos project, says it will submit new plans for the site in keeping with Totnes’ character and the local plan.
Planning officer Steven Stroud recommended refusal of Fastglobe’s plans on several grounds including an “unacceptable” number of homes and lack of affordable housing.
The decision is welcomed by objectors to the Essex-based glue company’s plans, including TCDS whose Atmos project won a groundbreaking Community Right to Build order for the site for a mixed-use scheme which included 62 affordable homes.
In a statement, TCDS said: “We obviously hoped the planning experts at South Hams Council would reject the Fastglobe plan. But we could only dream that their decision would be so damning. One line in the council’s refusal says it all: ‘Planning conditions would not remedy this because several matters go to the heart of the development being applied for and its nature.’
“It’s impossible to see how Fastglobe can carry on after this forceful decision.
“That creates a very exciting opportunity for Totnes and the South Hams. We are now submitting a new carefully developed plan – a plan that is completely in tune with the council’s joint local plan and the character of Totnes. This is a new, incredibly exciting, credible plan that has been developed by a committed team of experts; including architects, accountants and sustainability professionals.”
In his report, Mr Stroud said the eight acre site next to Totnes Railway Station is near essential services and amenities makes it “one of the most suitable and sustainable sites for new housing” under the Joint Local Plan.
He added: “By falling so far short of the housing expectations of the allocation policy, the proposal greatly reduces the onsite delivery of affordable housing, and greatly diminishes the wider social and environmental benefits that could have been secured for local people. The scheme also arguably represents an inefficient use of land bearing in mind the notable land-take required to facilitate the number of lodges proposed.”
Totnes district councillor John Birch said the “inadequate” plans “fell well short and deserved to be rejected.”
“There is an acute shortage of genuine affordable homes in Totnes and the previous planning permission obtained by the Totnes Community Development Society addressed this need.
“What was being offered in place of the missing homes was a holiday home park along with a spa. This is the last thing the people of Totnes want to see on this important development site.
“What is more, a holiday park in a location close to the river and an important heritage building is totally out of character. Yet another reason for rejection.
“The Fastglobe application was sadly lacking in vital information relating to the ecological potential of the site as well as surface drainage and the adverse impact on air quality within the site and its surrounds due to vehicle movements.
“This inadequate planning application deserved to be rejected and quite rightly was.”
Totnes Mayor Cllr Emily Price hopes a development based on the aspirations of local people will be now be created at the site.
“I recognise the owners of the site will be disappointed with the decision by South Hams Council. However, I am hopeful that this will ultimately lead to a plan for the site that will be more in line with the stipulations of the Joint Local Plan and with the aspirations voted for by the people of Totnes, based on community need and benefit to the town as a whole”.
The Brunel Park Partnership, created by Fastglobe to oversee the site’s regeneration and led by Totnes property consultant and developer Patrick Gillies, has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.