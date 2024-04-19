New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Hams’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Stacked, at 30 Fore Street, Totnes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 20.
And Kendricks Stoke Fleming, at Leonards Cove Holiday Park, New Road, Stoke Fleming was given a score of one on March 18.
It means that of South Hams's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.