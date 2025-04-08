New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Berry Pomeroy Castle at Tea Rooms, Berry Pomeroy Castle, Berry Pomeroy; rated on March 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Tsang's Restaurant at 23 Fairfax Place, Dartmouth; rated on March 17