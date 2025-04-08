New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Berry Pomeroy Castle at Tea Rooms, Berry Pomeroy Castle, Berry Pomeroy; rated on March 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: South Brent Club at Stockbridge Lane, South Brent; rated on March 17

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Tsang's Restaurant at 23 Fairfax Place, Dartmouth; rated on March 17