New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Oyster Shack at Oyster Shack, Milburn Orchard Farm, Stakes Road, Bigbury; rated on March 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tower Inn at The Tower Inn, Slapton; rated on March 22
• Rated 1: The Ship Inn at Higher Street, Kingswear; rated on March 9