New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Dream Turkish Kitchen at 12 Mill Street, Kingsbridge; rated on May 17
• Rated 4: Old Bakery at The Old Bakery, The Promenade, Kingsbridge; rated on May 17
• Rated 1: Pizza Time at Pizza Time 2, 10 Duke Street, Kingsbridge; rated on May 17
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Kid Hod Thai at 6 Garden Mill Industrial Estate, Derby Road, Kingsbridge; rated on May 19