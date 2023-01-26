New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Dartmouth Yacht Club Catering at Dartmouth Yacht Club, Ground Floor, 22 South Embankment, Dartmouth; rated on November 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tom and Tina at The Church House Inn Limited at Church House Inn, Holne; rated on December 16
• Rated 4: Ferry Inn at The Ferry Inn, Fore Street, Salcombe; rated on September 27
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Phoenix at 5 Christina Parade, Totnes; rated on December 6