New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dartmouth Caring at Dartmouth Health And Wellbeing Centre, Wessex Way, Dartmouth; rated on December 4
• Rated 5: Emma's at Emmas, Paignton Road, Stoke Gabriel; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: T(n)S Catering Management Ltd at Tns Catering Management Ltd, Plessey Semi Conductors Ltd, Tamerton Road, Roborough; rated on November 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ivybridge Rugby Football Club Ltd at Ivybridge Rugby Football Club, Ugborough; rated on December 3
• Rated 5: The Dolphin Inn at Market Street, Dartmouth; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: Royal Oak at Royal Oak (Wet Sales), Royal Oak, Higher Town, Malborough; rated on November 20
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Crab Shell at 1 Raleigh Street, Dartmouth; rated on November 8