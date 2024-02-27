New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kendricks Restaurant at Kendrick'S, 29 Fairfax Place, Dartmouth; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Taylor's Restaurant at First Floor, 8 The Quay, Dartmouth; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Winking Prawn at The Winking Prawn, Cliff Road, Salcombe; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Dartmouth & District Food Bank at Ivy Lane Centre, Ivy Lane, Dartmouth; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Maisies Cafe at The Old Workshop, Warland, Totnes; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: The Ark in Dartmouth at Southford School Rooms, South Ford Road, Dartmouth; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: The Broadstone Cafe at 16 Broadstone, Dartmouth; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Yarn at Yarn Trading Limited, 4a Smith Street, Dartmouth; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Old Mill Cafe at The Mill Cafe, Wembury; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Canteen at The Mansion, 36 Fore Street, Totnes; rated on January 31
• Rated 4: Station House at Little Oak, Station Road, South Brent; rated on February 5
• Rated 2: Aune Valley Meats at Aune Valley Meat Limited, Rake Farm, Loddiswell; rated on January 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Steam Packet Inn at St Peters Quay, Totnes; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: The Exchange at 1 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Noss Mayo; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Yealm Yacht Club at Ground Floor And First Floor, Riverside Road East, Newton Ferrers; rated on February 2
• Rated 4: The Odd Wheel Pub at The Odd Wheel, Knighton Road, Wembury; rated on February 1
• Rated 3: Dolphin Inn at Riverside Road East, Newton Ferrers; rated on February 2
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Brixton Fish Bar at Brixton Fish And Chips, 1 Horn Lane, Brixton; rated on February 1
• Rated 4: Joy King at 1 Kimberley Court, Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on February 1