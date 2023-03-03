New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Pantry Coffee House at 80 Fore Street, Salcombe; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: Outside at Outside Devon Ltd, Land At Sx 699 454, Bantham; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: otter nurseries at Otter Nurseries, Moles Lane, Kingskerswell, North Whilborough; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Nkuku Lifestyle Store and Cafe at Nkuku Ltd, Brockhills Barns, Harbertonford; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Wrangaton (South Devon) Golf Club at Wrangaton Golf Club, Wrangaton; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: The Old Bakery at 11-12 Broad Street, Modbury; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Hettie's at 46 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Waterside Bistro at 2-3 Symons Passage, The Plains, Totnes; rated on September 22
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 5-9 Victoria Road, Dartmouth; rated on September 15
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee Ltd at Costa Coffee, The Ship, The Promenade, Kingsbridge; rated on September 7
• Rated 5: Harbour House Cafe at Harbour House, The Promenade, Kingsbridge; rated on September 7
• Rated 4: The Wardroom at Wardroom, 19 Fore Street, Salcombe; rated on January 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ship Inn at The Ship Inn, Noss Mayo; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: Ye Olde Smokey House at Vicarage Road, Marldon; rated on January 11
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Feast at TQ7 ; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Scoops Ice Cream Parlour at 4 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on September 15
• Rated 3: Oasis Sandwich Bar at 72 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on October 20