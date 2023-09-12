New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Hams’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dean Court Farmshop and Cafe, at Dean Court Farm Shop And Cafe, Unit 5, Lower Dean was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 15.
And Beachhouse, at Beach House, South Milton was given a score of three on August 1.
It means that of South Hams's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 177 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.