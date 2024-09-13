New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Twisted Marine at Unit 1, Brewery Quay, Island Street, Salcombe; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Chill Coffee at Ivybridge Leisure Centre, Ivybridge; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Ivybridge Methodist Church at Methodist Church, Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Tesco Customer Cafe at Tesco, Central Avenue, Lee Mill Industrial Estate, Lee Mill; rated on September 4
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Scoops Ice Cream Parlour at 4 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on September 5
• Rated 3: Golden Bridge at 34 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on August 8