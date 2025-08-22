New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: St Peter's Church, Ugborough at St Peters Church, The Square, Ugborough; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: The Cliff Edge Cafe at Bovisand; rated on August 6
• Rated 5: Hettie's at 46 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on July 28
• Rated 5: The Ivy Fish Bar Limited at 42 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on July 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Eddystone Inn at The Eddystone Inn, Heybrook Drive, Heybrook Bay; rated on August 6
• Rated 4: Creeks End Inn at Creeks End, Squares Quay, Kingsbridge; rated on July 29
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Joy King at 1 Kimberley Court, Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on August 13