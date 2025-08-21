University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust would like to remind South Hams patients of the revised opening date for the new Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) located in the new Dartmoor Building at Derriford Hospital.
Our final checks on the Urgent Treatment Centre have found a modification is required to ensure compliance with building regulations, and therefore the opening date has been moved from the previously announced August 21 to September 3.
We appreciate your understanding as we work to ensure the new Urgent Treatment Centre is fully ready to receive patients.
This new service will be open every day from 8am to 8pm for patients of any age. It is designed to treat a range of minor illnesses and injuries, including:
limb fractures, minor illness, sprains and strains minor head injuries, minor scalds and burns, bites and stings, foreign body in eyes and infected wounds and cuts.
The UTC is located at the top of the Derriford Hospital site. There are 14 drop-off and two disabled spaces each with a 30-minute waiting limit available.
Please note that this new centre is an addition to the Urgent Treatment Centre located at the Cumberland Centre in Devonport.
The Dartmoor Building is located opposite the multi-storey car park, Costa and Boots pharmacy. Please see our site map for further information.
Dr Anne Hicks, Consultant in Emergency Medicine talks about the change to the first patient date in this short video.
