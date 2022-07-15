Food hygiene ratings given to 12 South Hams establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ben's Wine and Tapas at 50 High Street, Totnes; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: The Kiosk at Babbage Road, Totnes; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Wild Fig Deli at 53 Fore Street, Totnes; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Bigbury Golf Club at Bigbury; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: The Cliff Edge Cafe at Bovisand; rated on February 23

• Rated 4: The Oyster Shack at Milburn Orchard Farm, Stakes Road, Bigbury; rated on June 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ferry Boat Inn at Manor Street, Dittisham; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at Blackawton; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Avon Inn at Avonwick; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Horse and Groom at Bittaford; rated on February 23

• Rated 1: Mussel Inn at Mussell Inn, Renney Road, Down Thomas; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: