A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency.
Flood Alert in force: South Devon Estuaries.
Flooding is possible for: Low-lying areas and communities in the Erme, Avon, Kingsbridge, Dart, Teign and Exe Estuaries.
Be prepared.
Flooding is possible over the high tides on Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening. High water at Plymouth on Tuesday evening is at 7.45pm, times of high water will vary along the coast.
Strong force 4 south westerly winds and offshore wave heights of over 2.8m are forecast to cause wave overtopping of sea defences and sea spray in exposed coastal locations. Expect tides to be around 400mm higher than predicted due to weather conditions.
People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast.
