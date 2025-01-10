Dartington-based community radio station Soundart Radio has announced the return of the station’s annual First Spark festival.
Lucinda Guy, co-founder of Soundart Radio explains: “Initially held in 2009, when we began broadcasting on our Community Radio licence, First Spark is a weekend of radio experiments to coincide with the ancient festival of Imbolc, or Candlemas (also ‘Groundhog Day’) that falls at the beginning of February.
“It marks the midway point between the Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox, and is when we begin to feel the earliest signs of Spring.
“Small shoots, the earliest flowers, frogs coming out of hibernation.
“It is a better time than New Year’s Day to kick off a good habit.
“For us, it is a time to consider the First Sparks of ideas, energy, electricity, transmission – a radiogenic point in the calendar.”
“For many years we have played Sonic Tag, a game which invites audio creators to join a collaborative sound journey.” says Soundart Radio director, Alice Armstrong. “Sonic Tag is a chain reaction with each new person making an original 90 second audio piece which responds to the one before.
“Sonic Tag will begin travelling in the darkness of Winter Solstice, gathering energy and ideas as it moves between people; until it reaches the first spring glimmers of Imbolc when it will be transmitted in its collective entirety at our First Spark celebrations on February 2.”
You don't need any audio experience or special kit.
The First Spark festival offers a rich series of events with creative workshops, radio experiments and community engagement activities.
The festival is supported by Multiply and Skills for Life.
Soundart Radio director Sarah Gray says: “It's the perfect opportunity for us to connect with people who love art and creativity with a curiosity to learn new skills.
“This year we are thrilled to be stepping into Birdwood House in the heart of Totnes on Saturday February 1 to run a day of workshops in DIY musical instrument making, meditations on silence, and singing.”
Sarah continues: “We will be going out into the Civic Square to meet local community members through a Street Survey led by volunteers and programme makers to ask residents how often they listen to Soundart Radio on FM.”
On Sunday February 2, Soundart Radio hosts a free First Spark Radio Theatre Day on the Dartington Hall Estate.
Soundart Radio director, Chris Booth explains: “Our new studio in Higher Close that we moved to in 2024 is a haven for music, craft, costumes, and playful performances.
“We have a beautiful dance floor, stage and DJ booth now built.
“The bar will be serving drinks and offering free lunch.
“Come dive into this artistic journey, shake off the winter blues, and embrace the vibrant energy of spring.”
“Don’t miss out on this inclusive, transformative experience—it's an opportunity to unveil your creative potential and perhaps even spark a new radio show.”
To learn more visit the website https://soundartradio.org.uk/firstspark/