First ambassador for road safety initiative appointed

Harry Tangye, a former police sergeant, has been appointed as the first ever ambassador for an award-winning road safety initiative.

Learn2Live is a partnership consisting of emergency services (fire and rescue service, police, and paramedics) and local authority road safety teams. Over the past twelve years, it has provided free, immersive road safety training events. These theatre-style presentations have so far been delivered to 120,000 sixth form students across Devon.

This news of Harry Tangye becoming an ambassador comes at the same time as new scientific research is released, into the outcomes of theatre-style presentations. The Learn2Live team, in collaboration with the RAC Foundation and Cranfield University, contributed three years of data to research director Elizabeth Box. Her research paper was released at this week’s Young Driver Conference in London.

Learn2Live Devon has always been committed to playing an active role in the latest national research into the most effective methods to educate young drivers and their passengers on road safety.

This year, Learn2Live education events will reach approximately 18,000 young drivers in Devon and Cornwall to educate them on the risks of dangerous driving. It will also provide these young people with the tools to change their behaviour.

As an ambassador for the partnership, former Devon and Cornwall Police sergeant Harry Tangye will support Learn2Live.

About becoming a Learn2Live ambassador, Harry Tangye said:

“As a police officer dealing with road traffic collisions for a long time, I have seen the benefits Learn2Live events offer to young people. Having felt extremely privileged to be a part of the Learn2Live team for many years now, I was incredibly flattered to be asked to become an ambassador after my 30-year service in the police. To be asked to remain involved in such a professional and worthwhile venture is an honour.”

Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Lee Howell said:

“On behalf of the Learn2Live partnership, I am delighted to welcome Harry as an ambassador for the project. Harry’s wealth of experience and knowledge, which he shares with compassion and understanding, will be invaluable in educating young drivers in road safety.”

Learn2Live Devon is a road safety partnership that runs free education events for students in year 12 and 13 (age 16-18) in Devon. These events provide students with information and resources to help keep them safer on the roads as new drivers, and as passengers of new drivers.

Harry Tangye was an armed response sergeant with a dual role in roads policing. Harry attended the scenes of and was lead investigating officer at numerous fatal collisions.

While in the police, he took part in Learn2Live road safety presentations for many years.