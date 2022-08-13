FIRE UPDATE: pictures of combine harvester blaze
FIRE crews from Ashburton have released pictures of a fire in a combine harvester they attended.
They report on Facebook: ‘Yesterday (Friday), Ashburton Fire Appliance was mobilised to a combine harvester on fire in the Ugborough area along with our colleagues from Ivybridge fire station, Kingsbridge fire station and the water bowser from Plympton fire station.
‘On arrival the crews found the vehicle well alight and the fire had spread to the surrounding fields grain and hedgerows.
‘Ashburton crew went to the top of the field to tackle the fire and to stop it spreading to the neighbouring fields while Ivybridge and Kingsbridge crews tackled the combine. ‘
‘2x Hose reel jets, 1x 45mm jet, 2x beaters were used to extinguish the fires’
