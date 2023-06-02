BUCKFASTLEIGH Firefighters have released images of a major barn blaze in the South Hams attended by 18 fire crews across Devon which is still ongoing.
FIRE crews from Kingsbridge, Ivybridge, Totnes and Salcombe have been battling the blaze in the Kingston area overnight.
Teams from 18 stations have been involved in fighting the fire since shortly before 4pm yesterday, Thursday.
Fire Control reported: ‘Crews requested additional resources to support with firefighting activities and various support vehicles were also mobilised to attend the scene.
‘Crews wearing Breathing Apparatus have been tackling the fire for a number of hours as the barn was heavily affected by fire..
Timeline:
‘18:55 crews reported steady progress being made and the fire was now contained. Access to water made conditions arduous and a water shuttle was set up to supply the fire ground from two water bowsers, two ground monitors were in use to provide remote firefighting capabilties.
‘20:51 The incident has been scaled back from eight pumping appliances to four. One 45mm jet, one ground monitor and 1 hose reel jet now in use. Crews were unable to gain access due to unstable structure.
‘The barn contained animal feed, 20 cows which were removed to safety, straw and a tractor. Fertiliser inside the barn was being monitored using thermal imaging cameras and was being cooled by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.
‘23:26 Steady progress was being made and breathing apparatus has now been discontinued. Relief crews have been organised for personnel welfare.’
The status of the fire is still recorded as ‘ongoing’