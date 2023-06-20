Last week’s event was supported by Town Crier Les Ellis and saxophonist James Harris, who played at the Royal Avenue Garden’s bandstand throughout the day.
Nick Hindmarsh, Dartmouth Caring’s Manager, said: “It was great to see so many people out enjoying themselves and mingling in the sunshine, browsing the products on sale, taking part in the tombola and raffle and trying to ‘splat the rat’.
“Les Ellis and the wonderful saxophonist James Harris both entertained our visitors and stall holders. The generous support of the charity’s volunteers, Dartmouth Rotary, staff, stall holders, and local businesses and supporters who generously donated prizes for the raffle, made for a wonderful day in the sunshine.”
Dartmouth Caring supports those in need throughout the Dartmouth area, including in the town and surrounding villages.
The charity is a team of staff and volunteers who focus on prevention, early intervention and enablement measures to help people live independent lives in their own homes for as long as possible. They help those who feel isolated and improve the emotional and physical health and well-being of their clients.
Nick added: “The weather for our annual fete was fabulous which, with a good number of visitors, meant it raised £2,000 to support Dartmouth Caring’s work in the community supporting those in need. Many thanks to everyone who helped and participated.”