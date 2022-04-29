Feel healthier and happier this May

The Naturally Healthy campaign is about encouraging us all to connect with nature to feel happier and healthier, and May is a fantastic time to head outside and enjoy the fresh air and Spring weather.

In our modern, hectic world looking after our physical and mental health is more important than ever and there is growing evidence that harnessing the power of nature and physical activity can improve our health and wellbeing.

Being Naturally Healthy offers us a chance to spend time with friends and family, learn new skills, meet new people, and increase activity levels in a safe and supportive way. Regardless of age or fitness there is something for everyone.

We are also fortunate to have so many beautiful green and blue open spaces to explore in the South Hams. Whether it’s going for a walk or jog in the woods, stretching on the beach, gardening, having a picnic in your local park, or going out for your daily dog walk, just take a moment whilst you move more to soak up everything that nature has to offer.

To find out about events in May you can visit the Active Devon Activity finder.

They are also running a number of events including a photography competition throughout May, a chance to share your photos of you being active outside, or the places you like to visit. Healthy May is part of Devon’s Naturally Healthy initiative, led by Active Devon and Devon County Council on behalf of the DLNP. It brings together a wide range of partners from the health, wellbeing, community, and environment sectors to ensure that everyone in Devon is happier and healthier through increased connection to nature.