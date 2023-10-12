A WOMAN in her 60s has died following a collision on the A38.
The collision was between a car and a lorry near Notter, Saltash.
Devon and Cornwall Police added: 'Emergency services were notified at around 9.30am on Thursday 12 October to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry.
'The driver of the car sustained fatal injuries as a result of the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
'The driver of the lorry was uninjured.
'Road closures are still in place while officers investigate at the scene. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area for the time being.
'Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 198 12/10/23.'