The family of a 31-year-old who died after a road traffic collision on the A3122 have paid tribute to him.
Thomas McNally, known as Tommy, was a passenger during a single-vehicle collision at Halwell Cross, near Totnes, on Friday April 26 .
He died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the collision.
His family said: “Tommy, as he was preferred to be called, was the younger brother of Shane and the elder brother of Jake, Ben, Andrew, Sophie and Isabella-Shannon (Bella). He was born to his devoted mother Kerry and was cherished by his grandparents Carol and the late Tom McNally.
“He was also a proud father to Riley, Kian and Leo. He was born in Bushbury, Wolverhampton and moved down to Torquay on January 1 2018.
“Moving to Torbay was Tommy’s fresh start where he could escape the inner city life and embrace the tranquillity South Devon brings.
“He was a keen darts player, enjoyed the outdoors (especially the beach and being near the sea) and worked in Dartmouth for Champion groundworks building brand new homes. He was in the process of getting a dumper licence.
“Tommy will be missed by his entire family and friends in Torbay and his native Wolverhampton and Tommy’s family appreciate all the support from their friends (new and old), Derriford’s Intensive Care Unit Pencarrow ward for their caring support and the police for their compassion and guidance.”
A second passenger also suffered serious injuries. A man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.