The Brent Island Easter Egg Trail has become a village tradition in recent years, offering children plenty of fun as they explore this beautiful place. “This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce a new generation to all Brent Island has to offer – flowers and blossom, birds, insects and river life” says Brent Island Trust Chair Graham Royle .
“Bring your family down to The Island on Easter Saturday to enjoy the wonderful natural surroundings and wildlife as you hunt for clues on the Trail.”
The event on Saturday March 30 runs from 10am to 4pm on Brent Island, which is down Millswood Lane behind St. Petroc’s Church.
Entry is £2, with the prize of a chocolate egg or a collection of fruit for every entrant.
Last year’s event saw records broken, with around 150 entrants and scores of parents, friends and family members.
Brent Island is a three-acre area of meadow and woodland surrounded by the River Avon, bought by the community as an asset for the village in 1994.
It is managed for the protection of wildlife and for people to enjoy.
On Saturday September 21st the Trust is organising a Fun Day to celebrate this special anniversary.