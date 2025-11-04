Thousands of children across the South West “risk waking up to nothing” this Christmas, according to national charity Family Action, which is appealing for public donations to its Christmas Toy Appeal.
According to a recent survey carried out by the charity, more than half (54%) of parents and carers surveyed say they can’t afford presents for someone this Christmas. Some are now being asked to choose between a toy under the tree and turning the heating on, and one in five (22%) will go without heating their home this Christmas.
One mother supported by the appeal last year said: “I was deciding on whether to buy presents or food. I hope the people donating know that the presents mean a lot to us and have made us smile.” Another added: “When you don’t get much, having that one present to open when you sit around the tree means a lot.”
Family Action Chief Executive, David Holmes CBE, said: “Every donation brings not just a present, but hope, dignity and the reassurance that someone cares.”
Community groups or local businesses can register to become a collection point or drop-off hub, helping to gather presents locally and ease the distribution. To donate or find out more on how to take part, visit family-action.org.uk/toyappeal.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.