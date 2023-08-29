The weather stayed dry with even the occasional appearance of sunshine for the 145th Stoke Fleming Hort and Sports Show.
The Stoke Fleming Horticultural and Sports Society was founded way back in 1875.
Visitors were treated to the cool jazz vibes of James Harris’ Beat Belt with James himself on saxophone, Martin on organ, Rick on drums and Adam on bass.
There were many craft stalls, food and drink and the chance to try your hand at petanque.
Animal lovers were well catered for with ponies, alpacas and, for lovers of birds of prey, owls of all sizes.
A visit to the giant marquee was rewarded by the finest in cakes, biscuits, jams and other home-made produce.
For the children author and international storyteller Clive Pig entertained with Magical Myths, Laughable Legends, Fabulous Fables, Curious Customs and traditional tales from around the world. Clive was also signing copies of his two books Jurassic Cove and the Adventures of Mister Storyfella. The children also go to take part in the competitions on the playing field.
The Prickles in a Pickle charity had a large stand and there was an extensive display of ceramics.
For those that were peckish there was a lunchtime barbecue and a bar along with tea and coffee for those who were driving.
For the more athletic there were events on the field.
This year they trialled card machines for entry and refreshments but cash was still accepted.
With the stalls and marequees now taken down for another year the organisers will be turning their attention to the 2024 show.