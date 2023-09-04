A SERIES of explosions rocked Totnes this evening, Monday, after a shed was destroyed in a fire.
AA Roadwatch has confirmed the A381 was closed due to a building fire on the Western By-Pass both ways from Dartington turn off to Redworth Junction.
The road closure was affecting traffic between Totnes and Harbertonford.
Fire crews from Newton Abbot, Buckfastleigh, Torquay and Paignton attended.
Fire Control reports: ’Two fire engines were mobilised following a number of calls reporting a shed on fire.
‘Upon arrival the Incident Commander made up for a further two fire engines and a water bowser, ‘confirming that flames were issuing.
Throughout the incident crews used:
- Two hose reel jets
- One main attack jet
- One thermal image camera
- Decontamination equipment
‘Police also attended and closed the road.
‘The cause is believed to be accidental.
‘Damage caused was 100% fire damage.’
No-one was injured in the fire, and the cause is not being treated as suspicious.
AA Roadwatch is still reporting the road as closed.
Reader Tony Dale sent two images taken from a distance of what he describes as ‘the Totnes fire and explosion’.