Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust is proud to host a new exhibition at Torbay Hospital, HeArts Gallery, created by the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark. The exhibition is a chance to connect with the extraordinary natural story of the local area, celebrated for its geological, environmental and cultural significance.
The exhibition, a mix of stunning underwater photos from Torbay, has been organised by Helen Snell, Artist in Residence/Curator, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, and Melanie Border, Coordinator, English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark.
Covering the area of Torquay, Paignton and Brixham, the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark designation is the highest level of international recognition an area can be awarded for its extraordinary geology, and linked environment, heritage and culture.
The geological journey of the English Riviera over millennia has created a wonderfully intricate coastline.
As a result, the marine environment and all of the species that thrive here are so special that the bay has two international marine designations: Marine Conservation Zone and Special Area of Conservation.
Protected by the hard limestone headlands of Berry Head and Hopes Nose, which themselves reveal evidence of ancient Devonian age tropical reefs, the diverse mix of rocky shores, seagrass, coves and sandy beaches of today provide an ideal habitat for a myriad of spectacular creatures to thrive.
This autumn, Torbay Hospital will also be the site of a new organ donation seagrass memorial, a powerful and symbolic installation that links beautifully with the themes of the exhibition.
The memorial will honour those who have given the gift of life through organ donation, using seagrass—a vital and protected marine habitat—as a metaphor for renewal, connection, and the sustaining power of generosity.
Together, the exhibition and memorial will offer a unique opportunity to reflect on the deep interconnection between human life, community, and the natural world.
Joe Teape, Chief Executive, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are delighted to be working with the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark on this important exhibition and to host it at Torbay Hospital.
“It’s a powerful reminder of the unique beauty and value of the place we live and work in and it brings an added sense of community pride and connection to all who walk through our doors.”
Melanie Border from English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark Organisation added: “We are delighted to be able share this glimpse into the hidden and magical underwater world of the bay to show just how special it is and how important is that we care for it together.
“This display offers a window into the remarkable and internationally significant story of our local area. We hope it inspires everyone to feel a deeper connection to the incredible natural world that surrounds us here on the English Riviera.”
The exhibition is now open and can be viewed in the main entrance area of Torbay Hospital until October 2025.
This exhibition marks the start of an exciting collaboration between Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust and the Geopark.
