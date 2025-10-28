Crux Craft Fair is an annual friendly Christmas craft market offering beautiful and unique crafts handmade by local Devon designers.
Taking place in Rattery Village Hall from Friday November 28 to Sunday November 30, the fair is firmly established as the southwest premier Christmas craft event.
They make everything themselves and are happy to talk with visitors about their work.
Expect leather goods, ceramics, jewellery, woven work and clothing, prints, woodwork, basketry, chocolates and more.
The Cellar Door will be running the Crux cafe this year.
Chefs Charlie and Dan use locally sourced seasonal produce, including some from their own smallholding, to create delicious and beautiful food.
This year’s charity is Playback Theatre Southwest - a small organisation creatively engaging people at risk of social exclusion through skilled drama methods and participatory improvisational theatre.
Car parking and entry are free.
