SPELLS of heavy rain tonight and on Wednesday are expected as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning.
The warning runs from 6pm on Tuesday, October 15, until 12pm on Wednesday, October 16.
Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a six hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales.
A few places may see 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours.
Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the south of the warning area, with lightning an additional hazard.