Last weekend anglers from all over the SW and as far away as Swansea descended on the Salcombe Estuary for two days of competitive fishing. The target was Flounder and they braved massive rainstorms to catch their prize-winning fish.
The winning fish was 2lb 9oz, caught by Dave Nash who won a cash prize of £1000 and fishing equipment, sponsored by Beaver Teeth Services in Plymouth.
Event organisers Martin Neale and Adam Green presented Philip Ward, Chairman of Salcombe Lifeboats Fundraisers with a total donation from the organisers of £369.
Martin said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the brave crews of the RNLI for the amazing work you all do, as anglers we spend a lot of time around the water and know if any of us get into trouble we have the amazing crews of the RNLI just a phone call away.”
Philip returned with a big thank you from RNLI Salcombe & Kingsbridge Fundraising Crew for the generous donation.
The ‘Big Band’ sound came to Malborough Village Hall on Saturday 2, in support of the RNLI Salcombe Lifeboats. The event organised by the Salcombe and Kingsbridge Fundraising Crew featured, the Spectrum Concert Wind Band, Salcombe Larks, The Salcombe Jazz Trio and singer Corinne.
Spectrum, a thirty-piece, Concert Wind Band, whose members come from all over Devon and meet once a week for rehearsals, they specialise in swing, popular, stage, and screen music.
It was after having had one of their members rescued by the Salcombe Lifeboat, that the band decided to throw their weight behind raising funds for the lifeboats as a way of saying thank you.
The Salcombe Larks is a small vocal harmony group singing a mix of classic pop, gospel, and soul, and have been great supporters of the Salcombe Lifeboats on many occasions.
The Salcombe Jazz Trio share a love of sophisticated, accessible jazz and feature Corinne, an exceptionally talented young jazz, pop, and soul singer. Again, like the Salcombe Larks are amazing supporters of the lifeboats.
It was a musical evening to remember with a packed village hall raising more than £2,000 for the Salcombe Lifeboats.
Salcombe as had a Lifeboat station for 150 years. The current Station is operated by a team of 34 local men and women, 21 sea going, 12 shore- based and 1 Lifeboat Medical Adviser. They have two boats, a 25 knot Tamar Class All Weather Lifeboat ‘The Baltic Exchange III’, and a 35 knot B Class Inshore Lifeboat ‘Gladys Hilda Mustoe’.
The RNLI is a registered charity and relies on voluntary contributions and legacies for its income. They receive no Government funding. In Salcombe, they have a team of fundraisers ‘Salcombe Lifeboat Fundraisers’