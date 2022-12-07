LIFEWORKS Learning Disability has secured fundraising support from a local estate agents for 2023.
Luscombe Maye Totnes has nominated Lifeworks as its chosen charity for the year.
Associate Matthew Jenvey said: “We are thrilled to be able to support this special local charity that is offering Devon children and young people with learning disabilities, as well as their families, such an important and vital service.
“To have the opportunity to visit the Lifeworks’ College was very special and so heart-warming to see at first hand the amazing work being done and the vibrancy and joy on the students’ faces.”
During their visit Matthew and his colleague Luc received a warm welcome from the students who led them on a tour of the classrooms, art facilities, kitchens and common room, and chatted about what the charity means to them.
Karen Dorow, head of Lifeworks Further Education College said: “We are so excited to have the support of Luscombe Maye. It was great to see and hear their enthusiasm and to know they already have put in place fundraising activities, including an up-and-coming event to be held at the Cott Inn, Totnes to raise money and the sale of our students’ Christmas cards.”
Luc confirmed he and his colleagues have drawn up a list of fundraising activities for next year, including one scheduled during the Totnes Boat race, along with plans to include information on Lifeworks within their marketing and sales pack.
Lifeworks chief executive, Laura Fraser-Crewes, said: “To receive this news just before Christmas that Luscombe Maye has chosen to support us is just fantastic.
“We have a number of ambitious plans to grow and evolve over the coming years and to have the support and calibre of this partnership means we will be able to continue to help, support and meet the needs of people with learning disabilities in Devon.”
For more information about Lifeworks visit www.lifeworks-uk.org