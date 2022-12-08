MORE than 300 properties in a South Hams town have been added to the Environment Agency’s growing list of places that get flood warnings.
Buckfastleigh has joined the flood warning network, which means residents will be able to receive warnings of flooding so they can prepare, act and survive should waters rise on the River Mardle or Dean Burn.
The new flood warning area covers 312 properties – of which 40 per cent are at high risk of flooding.
Ben Johnstone, area flood and coastal risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: “A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to add a new location to our flood warning network by installing sensors at the most appropriate locations and then monitoring them against incoming weather patterns.
“But a flood warning network still needs people who are at flood risk to be resilient. Make a flood plan so when you get a flood warning, you know what to do.”
Buckfastleigh has a history of bad flooding. Flooding in 1979 hit 74 properties. Then in 2012 there were two separate floods, water rising to 1.2m in places.
A flood alleviation scheme was built in 1988.
And in 2016, improvements were made to raise walls by the River Mardle in two places. However, flood risk cannot be eliminated which is why the town joins the flood warning service, said the Environment Agency.