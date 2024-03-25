A South Hams garden has re-opened for 2024 with a bright blast of Springtime colour.
Lukesland Gardens and Tea rooms is tucked away in a woodland valley on the edge of Dartmoor (just 10 minutes off the A38) near Ivybridge.
The mild spring has brought out a fine display of camellias and the early magnolias are now coming into bloom.
Lukesland’s noted collection of camellias, magnolias and rhododendrons provides a spectacular show of colour through the spring.
The Addicombe Brook at the heart of the spectacular 25-acre garden is criss-crossed by a series of charming and unusual bridges over pools and waterfalls. There are also many sculptures, including a redwood carved into a buzzard.
Recent comments from visitors include: “Beautiful, a hidden gem, a vast array of plants and trees, breath taking.
“Our first visit and we hadn’t expected such a lovely treat.”
Lukesland says dogs are welcome.