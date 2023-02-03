Is the green space around your local church a welcoming sanctuary for people and wildlife? What has your community done to make your churchyard a place for people of all ages, regardless of their faith or mobility? Have you taken steps to increase biodiversity in your churchyard? What innovations have you used to encourage people to use and enjoy the churchyard? Or help people to find graves in pursuit of historical or family research? Whatever your community has done to help your churchyard thrive, Devon CPRE wants to hear from you.