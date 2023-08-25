People in the South Hams are being reminded that they can still access affordable bus travel, thanks to the Government’s fare cap encouraging passengers to ‘Get Around for £2’.
The scheme now extended to the end of October 2023.
Following this, there will be a further extension until November 2024 with a £2.50 single fare.
The scheme is backed by Government funding, and offers a saving of 30 per cent on the average single fare.
They are hoping the scheme will encourage people to swap their cars for bus journeys, helping families save money during cost of living pressures, while also reducing carbon emissions by taking cars off the road. Encouraging greater bus use to help the industry in its continued recovery from the pandemic.