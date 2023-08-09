The venue was packed with a sold-out crowd of youngsters and oldies, all seeking – and finding – a great festival vibe on a not-quite balmy August evening. Plentiful outdoor seating is conducive to random chats with strangers and a convivial atmosphere, as we took mini breaks from the dub-reggae-dance vibes on stage. Many friendships have been born and revived at the Pig’s Nose Inn gigs.